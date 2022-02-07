(Bloomberg) -- A North Carolina fertilizer plant that was engulfed in flames last week and put Winston-Salem at risk of a devastating explosion is now putting local waterways at risk.

Winston-Salem is warning residents to stay out of creeks around Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant because runoff from the plant fire has caused elevated levels of nitrates, nitrites, ammonia nitrogen and other potentially harmful chemicals in the waterways, the city said on its Facebook page.

“Stay out of Muddy, Mill and Monarcas creeks and do now allow your pets into the water,” the city said in its post. “Ingesting the water could be harmful to your health and the health of animals.”

Winston Weaver’s plant caught fire on Jan. 31, forcing about 6,000 people within a one-mile radius to evacuate. The plant held ammonium nitrate, the same chemical compound involved in previous explosions including the blast that devastated Beirut’s port in 2020 and a deadly incident at a Texas plant in 2013. Winston-Salem’s evacuation order has been reduced to 275 feet around the plant as of Sunday, according to a fire department tweet.

Blast Risk at U.S. Fertilizer Plant Now ‘Greatly Diminished’

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.