U.S. Files More Charges Against Parents in College Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- Eleven parents swept up in the U.S. college admissions scandal face new bribery charges as the prosecution gathers steam.

The new charges allege that 11 defendants -- including former TPG leader William McGlashan, actor Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli -- conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California to get their children admitted.

In addition, one of the parents, John Wilson, is accused of paying bribes to win his children’s admission to Harvard and Stanford. He was previously accused of making illegal payments for entry to USC.

To contact the reporters on this story: Janelle Lawrence in Boston at jlawrence62@bloomberg.net;Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.