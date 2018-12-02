U.S. Financial Markets to Shut Wednesday to Honor Bush

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. financial markets will close Wednesday for a national day of mourning to honor former President George H.W. Bush.

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Inc.’s U.S. equities and options markets, CME Group Inc.’s U.S.-based equity and interest-rates markets and CBOE Global Markets Inc.’s exchanges will shut, the companies said. They will also observe a moment of silence on Monday. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association has also recommended that fixed-income cash markets close on Wednesday, according to a statement.

U.S. financial markets traditionally close following a presidential death. The most recent observation was Jan. 2, 2007, after the death of President Gerald Ford.

“The President will designate Wednesday, December 5th as a National Day of Mourning. He and the First Lady will attend the funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

(Updates with CBOE closure in second paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Danielle Moran in New York at dmoran21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Virginia Van Natta, Ian Fisher

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.