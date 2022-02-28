(Bloomberg) -- A panel of top U.S. financial regulators, led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss international market developments after allied nations imposed severe financial sanctions on Russia.

The videoconference meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council will be a closed session, the Treasury Department said on its website. The session will take place at 5:30 p.m. Washington time, a Treasury official said.

The council also includes agency heads including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Rostin Behnam.

The panel, created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, is tasked with spotting risks that could cause another crash.

