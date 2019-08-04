(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the U.S. is firmly against China’s “destabilizing” behavior in the Indo-Pacific, and won’t stand by while one country reshapes the region, continuing a war of words between the superpowers.

The U.S. isn’t asking countries to choose between it or China, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said at a press conference in Sydney on Sunday, speaking after annual strategy talks with Australian counterparts.

“We also stand firmly against a disturbing pattern of aggressive” and destabilizing behavior from China, Esper said. The U.S. would “not stand by idly while any one nation attempts to reshape the region to its favor at the expense of others, and we know our allies and partners will not either.”

Esper said it “includes weaponizing the global commons using predatory economics and debt-for-sovereignty deals, and promoting state-sponsored theft of other nations’ intellectual property.”

Disagreements between the world’s two biggest economies have escalated into concerns over trade, human rights, the South China Sea, Taiwan and Huawei Technologies Co. So far, there are few signs of a resolution. In a defense white paper released in July, China accused the U.S. of undermining global stability and provoking competition among major countries.

Pompeo has been one of the Trump administration’s most prominent critics of China.

“We’re not asking nations to choose between the United States and China, because that’s not how we operate,” Pompeo said. Cooperation between the nations brings mutual benefit, he added, “not zero-sum deals where one side wins and the other risks losing.”

