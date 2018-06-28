The U.S. economy expanded in the first quarter at a slower pace than previously estimated, reflecting downward revisions to spending on services and to inventory investment, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday.

The smaller gain in first-quarter services spending primarily reflected fewer outlays by non-profits for health care. The downward revision to inventories was attributable to retail stockpiles, while annual updates to government trade data showed fewer exports and more imports during the quarter, according to Commerce.

A report Wednesday on the May merchandise trade deficit showed the narrowest gap in nine months, driven by a boost in exports. As a result, several economists revised their second-quarter tracking estimates for second-quarter growth. At the same time, there’s a risk that U.S. tariffs could have a modest impact on future growth.

The economy has shown clear signs of accelerating from the first-quarter slowdown in GDP, which measures the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S. The first quarter is also typically influenced by seasonal quirks.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow tracking estimate for second-quarter growth was almost 4.5 per cent as of Wednesday, while the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 3.4-per-cent pace.

Notably, consumer spending has shown signs of awakening from a winter slumber as higher take-home pay from lower taxes and gradually rising wages in a robust labor market bolster Americans’ financial positions.

A separate report Thursday showed that jobless claims rose in the week ended June 23 for the first time in five weeks. Applications increased by 9,000 to 227,000, a level that remains consistent with a tight labour environment.

