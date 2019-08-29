(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government’s latest look at expanding its bond horizon way past 30 years may also signal a shift away from the debt-issuance strategy it’s used for decades to soothe investors.

The Treasury Department used to have a relatively scattershot approach to selling debt, but moved in the 1970s to a predictable schedule. Before that, the government would issue debt on a tactical basis, often catching investors off guard and disrupting markets, according to a 2007 analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Raising, yet again, the possibility of selling 50- and 100-year bonds looks like a tactical decision to some on Wall Street. Long-term U.S. yields have never been this low, so the Treasury would lock in cheap borrowing costs for longer.

“This is a Treasury that’s increasingly focused on market timing and believes, given how low rates are, that they should try and take advantage of that,” said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Bank of America Corp. “It represents a pretty broad shift in the Treasury’s regular and predictable management approach.”

For the Treasury, the timing couldn’t be better; the yield on 30-year bonds touched a record low of 1.90% on Wednesday. Rates have been sinking since late 2018 as the growing pile of negative-yielding debt around the world drives investors into longer-term U.S. bonds.

Also on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that issuing debt beyond 30 years is under “very serious consideration.” Speaking with Bloomberg News in Washington, he said that “if the conditions are right, then I would anticipate we’ll take advantage of long-term borrowing and execute on that.”

The U.S. pivoted toward predictability in the 1970s as the ballooning deficit required sales of more securities. The switch helped the government sell debt at the lowest possible rates and reduced market uncertainty, according to the 2007 report published in the New York Fed’s “Economic Policy Review.”

If the Treasury issues 50- or 100-year bonds, there’s no guarantee that it would satisfy the government’s policy of financing debt at the lowest cost over time, according to Barclays Plc strategists Anshul Pradhan and Andres Mok. The government has raised the possibility of ultra-long bonds several times, including two weeks ago and in 2017.

“The reasons that held back the Treasury from going ahead in 2017 still hold,” they wrote in an Aug. 22 report. “There may not be regular and predictable demand and the issue is also likely to price in at a discount to the 30-year.”

