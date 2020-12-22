1h ago
U.S. Footing, Stimulus Loans, Container Fatigue: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. economy is closing out 2020 on increasingly unsteady footing as more states tighten restrictions on businesses and travel amid the country’s worst-yet stage of the pandemic
The $900 billion stimulus package agreed to by U.S. lawmakers over the weekend could keep the economy from contracting again, but pandemic-related risks remain if activity doesn’t start to bounce back next year
- Small business owners facing a treacherous winter and tighter lockdowns plan to jump at the chance to take out a second federal relief loan -- but still worry it may not be enough
- In the waning days of the Trump administration, several agencies are pushing back on the notion that corporations should prioritize anything other than profits
- The top politician in Canada’s largest province lashed out at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for letting international travelers through the country’s airports without testing them for the coronavirus
- Container shipping, the backbone of the global trading system, is showing signs of fatigue as the pandemic descends into its darkest days
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.