(Bloomberg) -- A White House official said the Biden administration’s first high-level, in-person talks with China later this week “could be difficult” as the U.S. seeks to raise issues such as human rights and technology, two areas Beijing and Washington have clashed over in recent years.

“We expect there are parts of the conversation that could be difficult,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday aboard Air Force One en route to Pennsylvania. “There are issues that the president has not held back on voicing concerns about, whether it’s human rights, whether it’s economic or technology issues.”

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to meet with Yang Jiechi, a member of the ruling Politburo, and Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, on Thursday evening and Friday in Anchorage, Alaska, following Blinken’s visits with allies in Japan and South Korea.

In remarks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday, Blinken accused Beijing of using “coercion and aggression” in places including Hong Kong and the Xinjiang region of China as well as Taiwan.

But U.S. officials have also sought to stress areas of potential cooperation between the world’s two biggest economies, including on climate change and nuclear non-proliferation.

Psaki told reporters that the Alaska meeting isn’t meant to establish expectations of regular encounters between the two sides.

“I wouldn’t see this as one in a series,” she said. “This is a meeting that our national security adviser and secretary of State are attending and I wouldn’t build it out beyond there at this point in time.”

The meeting in Alaska comes after President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and Australia held a virtual summit of the so-called Quad countries last week. While the session focused on issues such as bolstering coronavirus vaccine production to aid developing countries, the show of unity against China was unmistakable. The online gathering even prompted criticism from authorities in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called on countries to refrain from creating blocs. Exchanges between governments should create understanding and avoid targeting third parties, he said during a regular briefing in Beijing.

