U.S. futures were mixed while European stocks fluctuated Tuesday as traders weighed crude oil prices at six-year highs. A gauge of the dollar edged higher.

In Europe, gains in travel shares offset a decline in carmakers. Contracts on S&P 500 were slightly lower as markets were poised to reopen after the Independence Day holiday. Futures for the Nasdaq Composite were higher. Ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc. plunged 20 per cent in premarket trading after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of its platform from app stores, days after its U.S. listing. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude pared gained after jumping to a six-year high. Saudi Arabia raised oil prices after a fight with the United Arab Emirates that brought an end to OPEC+ supply talks. Investors are assessing the risk of the conflict escalating into a price war that could hamper the global economic recovery and add to inflationary pressures. That, in turn, may strengthen the Federal Reserve’s case for tightening policy.

The risk of oil at US$100 a barrel “is so correlated with short-run inflation that it will make the market very, very edgy, and we know that the Federal Reserve is both watching the economic data but also markets,” Alan Higgins, chief investment officer at Coutts & Co., said on Bloomberg Television.

Minutes due Wednesday from the Fed’s latest meeting may provide further context on the central bank’s hawkish pivot last month.

Elsewhere, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose after saying it would no longer seek shareholder approval to issue 25 million more shares. Gold rose for a fifth day.

Australian bond yields rose as the central bank announced a slower pace of asset purchases, while reiterating that interest rates are unlikely to rise before 2024.

Here are some events to watch this week:

FOMC minutes Wednesday

The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice on Friday

China PPI and CPI data released on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 9:25 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent to a record high

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent, ending a four-day winning streak

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since June 16

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to the lowest since April 5

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3839

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 110.79 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to the lowest since March 2

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to the lowest since March 2

Commodities