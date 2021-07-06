20m ago
U.S. futures are mixed with stocks as bonds climb
Bloomberg News,
BlackRock: Overweight European Stocks, China Bonds & Inflation Linkers
U.S. futures were mixed while European stocks fluctuated Tuesday as traders weighed crude oil prices at six-year highs. A gauge of the dollar edged higher.
In Europe, gains in travel shares offset a decline in carmakers. Contracts on S&P 500 were slightly lower as markets were poised to reopen after the Independence Day holiday. Futures for the Nasdaq Composite were higher. Ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc. plunged 20 per cent in premarket trading after a Chinese regulator ordered the removal of its platform from app stores, days after its U.S. listing. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares was little changed.
West Texas Intermediate crude pared gained after jumping to a six-year high. Saudi Arabia raised oil prices after a fight with the United Arab Emirates that brought an end to OPEC+ supply talks. Investors are assessing the risk of the conflict escalating into a price war that could hamper the global economic recovery and add to inflationary pressures. That, in turn, may strengthen the Federal Reserve’s case for tightening policy.
The risk of oil at US$100 a barrel “is so correlated with short-run inflation that it will make the market very, very edgy, and we know that the Federal Reserve is both watching the economic data but also markets,” Alan Higgins, chief investment officer at Coutts & Co., said on Bloomberg Television.
Minutes due Wednesday from the Fed’s latest meeting may provide further context on the central bank’s hawkish pivot last month.
Elsewhere, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose after saying it would no longer seek shareholder approval to issue 25 million more shares. Gold rose for a fifth day.
Australian bond yields rose as the central bank announced a slower pace of asset purchases, while reiterating that interest rates are unlikely to rise before 2024.
Here are some events to watch this week:
- FOMC minutes Wednesday
- The Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in Venice on Friday
- China PPI and CPI data released on Friday
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 9:25 a.m. New York time
- Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent to a record high
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent, ending a four-day winning streak
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since June 16
- The MSCI World index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent
- The euro fell 0.3 per cent to the lowest since April 5
- The British pound was little changed at US$1.3839
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 110.79 per dollar
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to the lowest since March 2
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to the lowest since March 2
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 per cent to US$74.79 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 1.5 per cent, the most since May 17