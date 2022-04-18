The market has priced in too many hikes: Strategist

U.S. equity futures and Treasuries fell on Monday as investors weighed the prospect of faster policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

U.S. index futures followed a decline in Asia-Pacific stocks, which were sapped by Japan and China. Markets in Australia, Hong Kong and much of Europe remain shut for Easter.

Treasury yields rose as investors look forward to speeches by Fed policy makers this week for new clues on whether it will raise interest rates by a half point in May to curb price pressures. A jump in energy costs highlighted inflation concerns, as U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in more than 13 years. Oil fluctuated.

A cautious overall investor mood bolstered the dollar and gold.

Investors will also focus on earnings and guidance as companies from Bank of America Corp. to The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. report on Monday. Bank of America gained in premarket trading as it continued a string of beats by big lenders such as Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc.

In other notable premarket moves, Twitter Inc. rose after Elon Musk said the economic interests of the board are not aligned with shareholders. DiDi Global Inc. plummeted after saying it will hold an extraordinary general meeting to vote on delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.

The pattern across markets suggests investors remain uncertain whether high inflation has peaked or not. Price pressures are being fanned by supply-chain snarls from China’s COVID restrictions and disruptions to commodity flows due to the war. Concern is growing that the U.S. economy faces a downturn as the Fed pivots toward aggressive policy tightening to contain the cost of living.

“Major regime change is rarely smooth in either geopolitics or economics, and markets are under-pricing these risks,” Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc, wrote in a note. “We are increasingly concerned about a summer of turbulence and volatility.”

History suggests the Fed will face a difficult task in tightening policy to cool inflation without causing a U.S. recession, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. It put the odds of a contraction at about 35 per cent over the next two years.

The positive effects from inflation on earnings growth for U.S. firms have peaked as rising costs trim their margins and price pressures caused by the Ukraine war hit consumers, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

Chinese economic data were mixed, adding to investor concerns about its stalled recovery. China cut the reserve requirement ratio on Friday but refrained from lowering interest rates in a cautious approach to policy easing, while Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda described its retreat as very rapid.

In Shanghai, officials reported the first deaths from a surging COVID-19 outbreak. The city has also published plans to resume production after a prolonged lockdown, recommending businesses adopt so-called closed-loop management, where workers live on-site and are tested regularly.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said the remaining defenders of Mariupol are encircled by Russian forces but have not surrendered the strategically important port city, as a deadly strike was reported in Lviv near the Polish border.

Ukrainian officials will be in Washington for this week’s meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to seek financial support.

What to watch this week:

Earnings include American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon, China Telecom, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Tesla

Easter Monday market closures in the U.K., much of Europe

IMF/World Bank spring meetings start, Monday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to speak, Monday

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to speak, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Beige Book, Wednesday

French presidential election debate, Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due to speak, Wednesday

Euro zone CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde discuss global economy at IMF event, Thursday

Manufacturing PMIs: Euro zone, France, Germany, U.K, Friday

Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey to speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 7:10 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0803

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.3032

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 126.61 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.84 per cent

Commodities