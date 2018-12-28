U.S. stock futures extended gains and European shares rallied on Friday as traders struggled to make sense of wild price swings in the final sessions of the year. The yen posted some of the biggest gains against the U.S. dollar and gold climbed.

Futures on American equities headed higher following roller-coaster trading in the previous session that saw the biggest upward reversal in the S&P 500 since 2010. Gains in insurance companies and builders put the Stoxx Europe 600 Index on course for the largest one-day rally since April. In Asia, Japanese shares declined, while stocks in China saw modest advances. Yields on 10-year Treasuries retreated and their Japanese counterparts dipped below zero. West Texas intermediate crude bounced with commodities and emerging market equities.

The last-minute rebound is doing little to mend the damage from the worst year for global stocks since 2008 and the gains in haven assets show investors are still looking for value in safer investments. Plenty of event risks loom in the coming quarter, from the U.K. vote on the Brexit deal to U.S.-China trade talks to the continuing showdown between President Donald Trump and Congress over the budget.

“We’re heading into a period of higher volatility,” said Manpreet Gill, head of fixed income, currency and commodities strategy at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. “You need to have some dry powder on the side to take advantage of that. That’s where we particularly think that cash plays a bit of a role.”

Japan and China had their final trading day of the year Friday. Aside from any further developments on the American political front -- where departures of senior officials and tensions at the White House over the Federal Reserve have unsettled investors, upcoming manufacturing PMIs from China and the U.S. may be a focus in the coming week.

Here’s a look at how some key assets have done this year:

The S&P 500 is down 6.9 per cent Japan’s Topix is down 18 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 is down almost 14 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index dropped about 17 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose more than three per cent. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell almost 12 per cent.

Here are some events investors may focus on in coming days:

Baker Hughes releases its weekly data on active U.S. oil rigs on Friday. China releases its official PMIs on Monday, the last day of 2018. Brazil’s new president is sworn in on Tuesday. The U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI is due Friday, Jan. 4.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 per cent as of 8:24 a.m. New York time, the highest in more than a week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2 per cent, reaching the highest in a week on the first advance in a week and the biggest surge in about nine months. The MSCI All-Country World Index increased 0.6 per cent to the highest in more than a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.9 per cent to the highest in more than a week on the biggest climb in more than two weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2 per cent to the lowest in more than seven weeks. The euro climbed 0.2 per cent to US$1.1449, the strongest in more than five weeks. The Japanese yen jumped 0.6 per cent to 110.34 per dollar. The British pound advanced 0.3 per cent to $1.2678. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index gained 0.2 per cent to the highest in more than three weeks on the largest rise in more than a week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 2.76 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to 0.24 per cent, the largest gain in a week. Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.277 per cent. The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined two basis points to 2.4963 percentage points to the narrowest in three months.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index decreased 0.1 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.8 per cent to US$44.97 a barrel. LME copper climbed 1.1 per cent to US$6,052.50 per metric ton, the highest in more than a week on the biggest increase in more than two weeks. Gold increased 0.2 per cent to US$1,277.67 an ounce, the highest in more than six months