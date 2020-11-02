Equity markets started Monday with gains as investors prepared for a crucial week spanning the U.S. election and a Federal Reserve meeting.

Futures on the S&P 500 climbed 1.4 per cent following last week’s sharp selloff. Equity benchmarks across Europe and Asia were also higher, and investors took comfort in data that showed strength in China’s economic expansion.

Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. were about one per cent higher in U.S. pre-market trading. Online grocery retailer Ocado Group Plc jumped 10 per cent to lead gains in the Europe Stoxx 600 Index.

The picture wasn’t uniform across markets. Oil prices slumped to a five-month low after Libya accelerated production and the U.K. joined other European countries in toughening travel restrictions. The ruble tumbled past 80 against the dollar, trading at its weakest level since March.

The main event this week will be Tuesday’s U.S. election, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in polls. Virus developments are also front and center with the recent surge in U.S. cases showing signs of slowing over the weekend. Countries in Europe are restricting the movement of people in a bid to contain the spread of the pathogen.

“Whichever way you look at it, this coming week will be huge for U.S. and global markets,” said Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC. “We see the potential for a sharp rise in volatility around these events -- and all in the context of a still deteriorating COVID-19 situation across much of the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.”

China continues to be a bright spot in the global economy. The Caixin China October manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 53.6, the sixth month of expansion and the highest since 2011, according to data Monday.

In other markets, gold advanced while the yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 0.86%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot was little changed after erasing earlier gains.

The calculation of equity benchmarks including the Stoxx Europe 600 Index was briefly delayed by a technical glitch that lasted about an hour. Neither the cash market nor equity derivative trading were affected by the glitch.

These are some key events coming up:

Earnings are due from companies including Nintendo Co., Macquarie Group Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and AstraZeneca Plc.

U.S. Presidential election on Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

Fed policy decision on Thursday.

The U.S. labor market report is due Friday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 1.1 per cent as of 6:12 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.8 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was unchanged at US$1.1647.

The British pound sank 0.2 per cent to US$1.2915.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 104.73 per dollar.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.6877 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank one basis point to 0.86 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.63 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield sank three basis points to 0.232 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to 0.045 per cent.

Commodities