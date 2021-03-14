U.S. futures and European stocks climbed, with investors focused on the strength of the global economic recovery and progress in delivering vaccines.

American Airlines Group Inc. and Carnival Corp. climbed in early trading. U.S. Steel Corp. advanced after saying it expects earnings to improve on the back of strong market conditions. Travel companies and automakers led the Stoxx 600 Index to the highest level in a year. Danone, the world’s largest yogurt maker, jumped 5 per cent after announcing it would replace its chairman.

Brent crude topped US$69 a barrel as economic data from China showed a surge in industrial output, underscoring the strength of its V-shaped recovery. Concerns about tightening liquidity weighed on Chinese shares, with the CSI 300 Index closing down 2.2 per cent.

Investors remain preoccupied with rising long-term borrowing costs and their implications for reflation trades and the rotation in the stock market from growth to value shares. The benchmark Treasury yield hovered around 1.61 per cent on Monday.

While valuations across equities and credit are elevated, it’s hard not to be positive on risk assets, though “the change of pace in markets last week maybe also suggests a lot is priced already,” Patrik Schowitz, global multi-asset strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note.

In the U.S., investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.

In an interview on Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to assauge concerns about inflation, saying the risks remain subdued.

“Is there a risk of inflation? I think there’s a small risk and I think it’s manageable,” Yellen said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. Some prices that fell last year when the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the U.S. will recover, “but that’s a temporary movement in prices,” she said.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin pulled back after a weekend rally that sent prices above US$61,000 for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at about US$55,500 on Monday.

These are some key events this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.

Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.3 per cent as of 9:42 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.4 per cbent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed at 1,139.52.

The euro decreased 0.2 per cent to US$1.1926.

The British pound advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.3937.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.07 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.61 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.33 per cent.

Commodities