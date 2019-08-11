What you need to know before the opening bell: Aug. 12, 2019

U.S. equity futures reversed an advance on Monday alongside European stocks as mounting unrest in Hong Kong weighed on investor sentiment. Treasuries and the yen extended gains while gold and the dollar both turned higher.

Contracts for all three main U.S. equity indexes retreated after Hong Kong airport authorities canceled remaining flights for the day, while a Chinese official said the city was at a “critical juncture” and that there were signs of “terrorism.” The change in mood wiped out the Stoxx Europe 600 Index’s jump of as much as one per cent. Stocks had earlier increased in Shanghai and edged higher in South Korea and Sydney, though Hong Kong shares dropped and many other markets across Asia were shut for a holiday.

The yen extended its rally for a fourth day, while the offshore yuan nudged lower as China’s central bank fixing continued to signal its determination to manage an orderly depreciation. Italian bonds led gains in European debt after Fitch affirmed the country’s credit rating on Friday. The pound strengthened following three sessions of declines.

The Monday reversals provided another reminder of the fragile mood across markets, which have endured a tumultuous start to August. Gains for the safest government bonds point to a lot of lingering caution. Traders have been increasing bets for central bank easing in recent weeks as the U.S. and China escalate their trade war and a slew of global data point to slowing growth.

“We remain cautious, as we believe that a number of challenges remain,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross asset strategist at Morgan Stanley in London. “Among them, the risk that high policy expectations make disappointment more likely, and that even if those aggressive expectations are met, easing isn’t expected to improve growth or inflation materially.”

Elsewhere, the South Korean won extended declines as data signaled exports are set to drop for a ninth straight month in August as the impact of the U.S.-China trade spat spreads. Argentina’s euro-denominated bonds slid in after President Mauricio Macri’s poor showing in primary elections on Sunday. The Mexican peso slumped.

Here are some key events coming up:

Companies releasing results include Barrick Gold, China’s Tencent, JD.com and Alibaba, Cisco, Brazilian utility Eletrobras, the U.K.’s Prudential, Australia’s Telstra, giant retailer Walmart, Nvidia, Swisscom and the Danish brewer Carlsberg.

The U.S. consumer price index, out Tuesday, probably picked up to a 1.7 per cent annual pace in July, according to economist estimates. Core prices, which exclude food and energy, are seen rising 2.1 per cent.

Wednesday brings data on China retail sales, industrial production and the jobless rate.

Thursday sees the release of U.S. jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales data.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index declined 0.5 per cent as of 11:15 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2 per cent.

The offshore yuan fell 0.1 per cent.

The euro dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.1187.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.5 per cent to 105.20 per dollar.

The British pound increased 0.3 per cent to US$1.2074.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 1.69 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.488 per cent.

The spread of Italy’s 10-year bonds over Germany’s declined three basis points to 2.347 percentage points.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.59 per cent

Commodities

Gold climbed 0.6 per cent to US$1,505.93 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.4 per cent to US$53.75 a barrel.

LME aluminum increased 0.8 per cent.

--With assistance from Luke Kawa and Adam Haigh.