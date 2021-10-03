U.S. equity-index futures declined as concerns about slowing growth and persistently high inflation kept investors on the edge.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 per cent after the underlying gauge posted the biggest weekly loss since February. Iron ore to aluminum rallied as a global supply crunch turned commodities into a sellers’ market. Moderna Inc. tumbled in premarket trading as traders dumped vaccine stocks following Merck & Co.’s announcement about an effective COVID-19 drug.

Global markets have taken a risk-off turn as the post-pandemic recovery stalls on supply shortages in everything from semiconductors to coffee. A spreading energy crunch has added to concern elevated inflation will be longer-lasting than policy makers predict. Risks are multiplying at a time investors are bracing for Federal Reserve tapering as early as next month.

“The global chip and energy shortage is getting worse, the inflation is rising, the recovery may be slowing, and that puts central banks between a rock and a hard place,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, wrote in a note. “The best they could do is to do nothing, or to tighten their monetary policy to avoid losing control on the economy.”

Oil futures were mixed on Monday amid waning expectations that OPEC+ members will consider boosting output more than planned. Treasury yields edged higher, with the 10-year rate adding three basis points. The dollar was steady, after two days of losses.

In Europe, gains for health-care stocks offset lossses in banks and carmakers on the benchmark Stoxx 600 gauge. Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc declined 3.8 per cent after CD&R emerged as the highest bidder for the British grocer, though analysts said the offer terms resulting from the auction process were disappointing.

Japanese and Hong Kong shares dropped after trading in the shares of the debt-ridden China Evergrande Group were suspended in Hong Kong, along with those of its property management arm, amid reports of a unit stake sale. Mainland Chinese markets are closed through Thursday for the Golden Week holidays.

Here are some events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meets virtually Monday to review output policy amid a global energy crunch.

Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

Rate decision in New Zealand on Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision on Friday

The U.S. Labor Department releases unemployment and job creation data Friday

Annual Nobel announcements start on Monday, with the Peace Prize being awarded on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 6:39 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1614

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3587

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 111.27 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 1.03 per cent

Commodities