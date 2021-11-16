U.S. equity futures dipped and Treasuries climbed as traders awaited a decision from the White House on who the next Federal Reserve head will be.

Contracts on both the S&P 500 Index Nasdaq 100 edged lower, in contast to action in Europe, where a profit beat by Vodafone Group Plc paced gains. Bonds were higher across Europe along with Treasuries as traders sized up the chances that Fed policy tightening could be slowed down under another chair.

Both current Chair Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard have been interviewed for the top job, and a decision is expected imminently, according to the Senate Banking Chairman.

The news earlier this month that Brainard is in the running sent long bond yields tumbling on the assumption that she would be significantly more dovish.

Markets continue to evaluate how policy makers will react to inflation they’ve deemed transitory, with former Fed officials warning that a more aggressive approach is needed to curb accelerating price pressures. Stronger-than-expected New York manufacturing data added to the case for an earlier interest-rate liftoff.

In the premarket, Tesla Inc. shares fell after Elon Musk exercised options to sell more of his stock. Rivian Automotive Inc. added to recent gains, doubling the US$78 it sold its shares at when it listed last week.

The yuan approached its strongest level since 2018 on hopes of easing tensions with the U.S. after the first face-to-face virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They spoke of the need for cooperation, with both sides aiming to stabilize U.S.-China ties but failing to deliver any big breakthroughs.

Energy and telecom shares led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600. Investors are waiting to see if the Biden administration will tap crude reserves to cool prices.

Gold pushed higher, while Bitcoin slipped below US$60,000 amid lingering concerns about China’s regulatory crackdown and tax-reporting requirements for digital currencies that are part of the new U.S. stimulus bill.

This week’s focus will be on consumer strength, with Tuesday’s U.S. retail sales data poised to show an acceleration. Industry giants such as Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. will also unveil their quarterly results.

What to watch this week:

Fed Presidents Thomas Barkin, Esther George, Raphael Bostic, Patrick Harker speak at various events. Tuesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe delivers a speech. Tuesday

U.S. retail sales are poised to show an acceleration in October as consumer demand remains resilient. Tuesday

Euro region CPI. Wednesday

U.S. housing starts. Wednesday

Conference Board U.S. leading index, initial jobless claims. Thursday

Fed’s Richard Clarida and Mary Daly speak at Asia Economic Policy Conference. Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent as of 6:06 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1365

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3442

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 114.25 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.60 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.95 per cent

Commodities