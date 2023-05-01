U.S. stock futures edged lower and Treasuries dipped in cautious trade, as U.S. regulators announced JPMorgan Chase & Co. will acquire crisis-hit lender First Republic Bank.

Contracts for the S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent, after a 0.8 per cent jump for the index Friday to cap a weekly gain as well as back-to-back monthly advances. Contracts for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also fell 0.1 per cent. Trading was closed in many major European and Asian markets for a holiday.

Shares in First Republic bank tumbled 44 per cent in premarket trading. Regulators had worked into the evening on Sunday in Washington before announcing the lender will be acquired by JPMorgan, after rescue efforts failed to undo the damage from wrong-way investments and depositor runs that have roiled regional lenders.

JPMorgan will take over First Republic's assets, including about US$173 billion of loans and US$30 billion of securities, as well as US$92 billion in deposits. JPMorgan and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which orchestrated the sale, agreed to share the burden of losses, as well as any recoveries, on the firm's single-family and commercial loans, the agency said early Monday in a statement. JPMorgan shares rose 3.2 per cent in premarket trade.

Treasuries fell slightly after a Friday rally. Australian and New Zealand 10-year notes were flat. The yen weakened while the greenback and the Australian dollar strengthened. A sudden drop for Bitcoin dragged the cryptocurrency further below US$30,000 after a stellar run this year.

Earlier, Japan's Topix benchmark rose one per cent to close at the highest level since September 2021 with all sectors advancing. Australian shares also rose.

Interest rate decisions will be in focus this week. The Federal Reserve is expected to increase borrowing costs by 25 basis points to a range of five per cent to 5.25 per cent, a level not seen since 2007. The European Central Bank is also forecast to raise its key lending rates by 25 basis points. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely keep interest rates on hold when it meets Tuesday.

Stock market investors holding on to hopes that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the second half could be disappointed later this week, according to Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson — a staunch Wall Street bear.

“If the message delivered at this meeting is more hawkish, it could provide a near-term negative surprise for equities,” Wilson wrote in a note.

Apple Inc. headlines another busy week of earnings that includes Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Ford Motor Co. In Asia, banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and Macquarie Group Ltd. will deliver their profit reports. In Europe, Volkswagen AG and energy giants BP Plc and Shell Plc are on the docket.

Elsewhere, oil prices declined and gold fell.

Here are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 4:27 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 136.79 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6 per cent to US$28,591.78

Ether fell 2.4 per cent to US$1,846.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.46 per cent

Commodities