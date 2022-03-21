U.S. equity futures and European equities stocks wavered Monday as crude oil extended a climb and investors monitored diplomatic efforts to bring an end to Russia’s almost month-old war in Ukraine.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated, pointing to a pause after the underlying indexes posted their best weeks since November 2020. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index traded flat, as gains in miners and energy firms were offset by losses in travel and leisure companies.

West Texas Intermediate oil rose toward US$110 a barrel as investors assessed the war as well as Middle East tension. Australia’s ban on exports of alumina to Russia sparked an advance in aluminum. A gauge of the dollar advanced.

A key question is whether last week’s stock rebound and drop in volatility are durable. European equities have recouped all of their losses triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a month ago as optimism around peace negotiations and the lure of cheapened valuations draw investors back.

But a historic spike in commodity prices on supply concerns shows little sign of easing, keeping traders on high alert over inflation and shaking their faith in the Federal Reserve to douse price pressures while keeping the economic recovery on track.

“The Fed comes out last week and basically tells you they have to do more -- into higher inflation but slowing growth,” Brian Weinstein, head of global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “It certainly looks like the market is afraid of a traditional Fed goes too much, slows the economy down, and we don’t get the much-anticipated soft landing.”

The bond market continues to flash caution about the economy. The Treasury yield curve is flattening, and portions are inverted, which for some is an indicator of a looming economic slowdown. The 10-year U.S. yield climbed to about 2.18 per cent.

Traders will monitor a speech later Monday by Fed Jerome Powell, less than a week after he and his colleagues kicked off a rate-hiking cycle. Markets expect the Fed to lift its target rate to around 2 per cent by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden will speak with European leaders ahead of his trip to the continent this week. Senior U.S. officials will also meet with executives of Exxon Mobil Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other firms about the impact of the invasion and sanctions.

The war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions over Russia have sent the raw-materials markets into a tailspin, with the potential for shortages in key commodities like oil and wheat as exports are disrupted.

Ukraine rejected a Russian demand that its forces lay down their arms Monday and leave the besieged southern port of Mariupol, which has been under intense Russian bombardment.

Here are some key events this week:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak, Monday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde among central bank speakers at the BIS innovation summit, Tuesday to March 23

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Fed Chair Powell speak at BIS panel, Wednesday

U.K. Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s “Spring Statement” on the budget, Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden attends NATO emergency summit in Brussels, Thursday

Eurozone Markit PMIs, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. durable goods, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 6:52 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1048

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3138

The Japanese yen was little changed at 119.21 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.18 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.40 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.54 per cent

Commodities