Wall Street equity futures dropped and stocks in Europe fell as investors assessed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and awaited remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the trajectory of interest rates.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both fell by at least 0.5 per cent. Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. tumbled in US premarket trading after a failed attempt to send Britain’s first satellites into orbit from its own soil. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index retreated from an eight-month high as retail stocks led declines.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose, while Treasury yields ticked higher.

Traders hoping for a quick end to aggressive rate hikes as global inflation slows had a reality check on Monday, when San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said she expects the central bank to raise rates to somewhere over 5 per cent. Her Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said policy makers should hike above 5 per cent by early in the second quarter and then go on hold for “a long time.” Powell speaks later at an event in Sweden.

“The same pattern keeps emerging, with investors clinging onto any data which appears to show the economy is cooling off, only to see their hopes dashed by policymakers who clearly believe the inflation-busting job is far from over,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Thursday’s U.S. inflation report, which will come out almost a week after the latest jobs data showed wage growth has decelerated, will be among the last such readings Fed policy makers will see before their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering.

“There has been increasing hope of a softish landing for the U.S. economy – that hope could be punctured if the Fed retains a hard line on rates,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “All eyes will be on Fed chair Jerome Powell when he addresses a conference on central bank independence in Stockholm later. Inflation figures out on Thursday also represent a test for the relative optimism of the markets so far this year.”

On the outlook for Europe, meanwhile, economists at Goldman Sachs said they no longer predict a euro-zone recession after the economy proved more resilient at the end of 2022, natural gas prices fell sharply and China abandoned COVID-19 restrictions earlier than anticipated.

Gross domestic product is now expected to increase 0.6 per cent this year, compared with an earlier forecast for a contraction of 0.1 per cent. Economists led by Jari Stehn warn in a report to clients of weak growth during the winter given the energy crisis, and say headline inflation will ease faster than thought, to about 3.25 per cent by end-2023.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell among speakers at Riksbank symposium in Stockholm, Tuesday

World Bank expected to release global economic prospects report, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members speak at Euromoney conference in Vienna, Wednesday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

St Louis Fed President James Bullard at Wisconsin Bankers Association virtual event, Thursday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber, Thursday

China trade, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday

Goldman Now Says the Euro Area Will Avoid a Recession | Gross domestic product (QoQ)

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 per cent as of 7:48 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.0718

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2131

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 132.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3 per cent to US$17,236.49

Ether rose 0.7 per cent to US$1,327.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.57 per cent

Commodities