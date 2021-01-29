U.S. futures drop with global stocks; Treasury yields rise

American equity futures slid along with stocks in Europe Friday amid lingering concerns about volatile retail-trader speculation in the U.S. and a cash squeeze in China. Treasury yields ticked higher and the dollar erased gains.

S&P 500 futures dropped after the U.S. gauge rebounded Thursday from its worse loss since October. GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged in pre-market trading after brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. said it will ease some curbs on activity in stocks whipsawed by online chat rooms. Crude oil inched higher and gold rose.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index declined, though it pared losses after data from three of the euro area’s largest economies suggested the region can avoid a deeper recession, while still facing headwinds from extended coronavirus lockdowns. Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB fell after warning it’s still in “crisis mode,” with 40 per cent of stores shut. British bootmaker Dr. Martens Plc jumped as much as 26 per cent as it began to trade in London. Yields on German bunds climbed and the euro recouped losses.

Global stocks are set for their worst weekly slide in about three months, partly on the turmoil caused by hoards of day-traders hatching stock bets that roiled hedge funds and strained trading platforms. Some strategists say investors should buy the dip because of the expected stimulus-fueled economic recovery from the pandemic. Others fear an uneven vaccine rollout signals a fragile outlook amid stretched valuations.

The euro area’s biggest economies including Germany and France shrank less than economists’ expectations at the end of last year, reports showed Friday, though they remain mired in business restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Extended and stricter lockdowns do not bode well for the economy,” said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING Groep. “One-off positives like inventory build-ups and construction might no longer help as they did in the fourth quarter, and demand from China could also weaken on the back of lockdowns.”

Meanwhile, a money-market rate in China surged to the highest in almost six years, reflecting tight liquidity in the financial system even after the central bank extended credit for the first time this week.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 index dropped 0.8 per cent by 7:04 a.m. in New York.

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.6 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 1.4 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Markets index dropped 0.9 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro strengthened 0.1 per cent to US$1.2131 per cent.

The British pound slipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.3714.

The yen dropped 0.5 per cent to 104.72 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.07 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed three basis points to -0.51 per cent.

The U.K.’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 0.32 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5 per cent to US$52.60 a barrel.

Gold was at US$1,862 an ounce, up 1.1 per cent.