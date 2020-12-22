U.S. futures edge up on optimism over pandemic relief bill

U.S. equity futures edged higher as optimism over a COVID-19 relief bill was tempered by the emergence of a new variant of the virus and a slew of lockdowns and travel curbs to contain it.

Stock futures rose modestly across the board, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperforming those on the S&P 500 gauge. U.S. lawmakers cleared a $2.3 trillion year-end spending bill and stimulus package yesterday, which now passes to President Donald Trump to sign. Treasuries and the dollar pared an earlier advance.

In Europe, stocks rebounded from their steepest slump in almost two months Monday, with all but one industry group in the green. British Airways owner IAG SA surged as much as 5.5 per cent as travel shares bounced back. Crude oil edged lower for a second day.

The global stock rally is looking increasingly fragile after equities touched a record high last week, as lockdowns and rising virus cases threaten to overshadow U.S. pandemic relief and the initial rollout of vaccines. The bill passed by Congress on Monday represents the second-biggest economic rescue package in American history.

“The agreed fiscal relief package will undoubtedly help mitigate some of the negatives but unfortunately, it won’t be able to fully offset the effects of people staying at home as many businesses face tighter restrictions or are even forced to close,” according to James Knightley, chief international economist at ING Groep.

In the U.K., where the virus variant has taken hold, a full lockdown came into force in London and southeast England. Europe and regions from Canada to Hong Kong have suspended travel links to the island nation, piling pressure onto the government as it tries to salvage a free-trade agreement with the European Union.

The bloc rebuffed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s latest concessions on fishing rights, keeping the pound lower.

Here are some key events coming up:

EIA crude oil inventory report is due Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, durables, personal income data comes Wednesday.

U.S. bond and stock trading and markets in other parts of the world will shut early on Thursday for the Christmas holidays. Most global markets are shut Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.2 per cent as of 7:19 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.2255.

The British pound sank 0.3 per cent to US$1.3428.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.541 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 103.34 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.94 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries declined less than one basis point to 0.12 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.57 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.01 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.229 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.2 per cent to US$47.39 a barrel.

Brent crude dipped one per cent to US$50.42 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.2 per cent to US$1,873.20 an ounce.

--With assistance from Macarena Munoz, Gregor Stuart Hunter and Andreea Papuc.