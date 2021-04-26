U.S. stock-index futures erased gains, while Treasury yields rose, as investors weighed earnings reports amid optimism about economic recovery. Commodities surged to the highest levels in almost three years.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after climbing as much as 0.3 per cent. Yields rose across the curve, while staying below recent peaks. The dollar increased for the first time in three days. Gamestop Inc. soared 8 per cent in early New York trading after completing an “at-the-market” equity offering.

Four out of five S&P 500 Index companies that have reported results so far have either met or beaten expectations. That, along with a rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccination across rich nations, vindicated confidence about a recovery. While equity investors offered a sluggish response to the earnings reports, it only served to highlight traders’ lofty expectations than doubt over the outlook.

“Muted stock-price reaction to the robust numbers is largely due to already elevated expectations going into the reporting season,” strategists led by Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note. “The strong results give us greater confidence that (U.S.) corporate profits will grow more than 30 per cent in 1Q.”

HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S. Tesla Inc. fell in premarket New York trading despite posting record profits. Amazon Inc., which will release its profit report this week, climbed. Facebook Inc. and Apple Inc. are also due to report this week.

U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8 per cent in the first quarter. Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.

A Conference Board measure Tuesday may show U.S. consumer confidence surged for a fourth successive months to the highest level since March 2020.

Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid 0.2 per cent as investors weighed the scope for further gains for a gauge trading near a record high. With much of the earnings optimism already factored in, stronger beats may be needed to catalyze the next move higher.

Copper led the Bloomberg Commodity Index higher, as the growth-sensitive metal extended a rally on the U.S. administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s COVID-19 surge.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meeting

Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress Wednesday

U.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus Thursday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 10:57 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.2 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.2 per cent.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2063.

The British pound dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.3882.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.486 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.2 per cent to 108.29 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.58 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries advanced less than one basis point to 0.17 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to -0.26 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to 0.76 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.085 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.4 per cent to US$62.13 a barrel.

Brent crude increased 0.3 per cent to US$65.81 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,781.31 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Haslinda Amin.