US stock futures climbed, with dip buyers drawn to attractive valuations after three weeks of Wall Street declines. European stocks rose as investors assessed responses to the region’s energy crisis ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later this week.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts both advanced by more than 0.6 per cent, with cash trading set to resume after the Labor Day holiday. Gains in retailers, autos and travel shares lifted the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while energy underperformed as a rally in oil cooled.

The pound rebounded and an index of domestically focused UK stocks rose as traders assessed the agenda of incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss. The new leader is finalizing plans for a £40 billion ($46 billion) support package to lower energy bills for businesses, according to documents seen by Bloomberg. A dollar gauge was steady.

Treasuries dipped, led by shorter maturities, taking the two-year yield to 3.46 per cent. European natural gas prices eased with politicians scrambling to find solutions after Moscow switched off its main pipeline to the continent. Gains in oil prices sparked by an OPEC+ output cut faltered on demand risks from China’s Covid lockdowns.

Soaring energy costs are adding to the complexities for monetary policymakers attempting to manage surging price pressures and the risk of recession. The focus turns next to the ECB, with economists at some of Wall Street’s top banks expecting it to announce a hike of 75 basis points on Thursday.

“The global economy, and in particular the European economy is really faced with a number of very difficult challenges, of which energy is sitting at the heart of everything,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Global Investors, said on Bloomberg Television. “It does unfortunately mean that Europe despite all the help that governments are trying to provide for families and businesses, it’s simply not going to be enough to stave off a pretty significant downturn.”

ENERGY TRADE RISKS

European energy trading risks grinding to a halt unless governments extend liquidity to cover margin calls of at least US$1.5 trillion, according to Norwegian energy company Equinor ASA. Aside from inflating bills and fanning inflation, the biggest energy crisis in decades is sucking up capital to guarantee trades amid wild price swings.

In US premarket trading, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. dropped as much as 25 per cent after Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death Friday from a Manhattan skyscraper. Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares slumped as much as 33%, after the blank-check firm that is set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media group reportedly failed to get enough shareholder support to extend the deadline to complete the deal.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin again fell below the US$20,000 level, while gold made gains.

One of Wall Street’s biggest bears is turning even more pessimistic on the outlook for US earnings against the backdrop of a slowdown in economic growth.

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael J. Wilson cut his expectations for earnings-per-share growth for the year, saying that a slowing economy is now likely to be a bigger concern for stocks, rather than scorching inflation and a hawkish Federal Reserve. In 2023, he expects earnings to fall 3 per cent even in the absence of a recession.

What to watch this week:

Apple event due to feature new iPhones, watches, Wednesday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at Treasury Committee, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book of regional economic activity, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a Cato Institute conference in Washington, Thursday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks at event, Thursday

China PPI, aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Friday

EU energy ministers extraordinary meeting on emergency intervention in electricity markets, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 6:04 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.9952

The British pound rose 0.7 per cent to US$1.1598

The Japanese yen fell 0.8 per cent to 141.69 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.25 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.54 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.97 per cent

Commodities