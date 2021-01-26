Markets turned sharply risk-off before U.S. markets opened, with declines across S&P 500 equity futures and European stocks, while the dollar strengthened.

S&P 500 contracts sank 1 per cent, with the deepest losses in the small-cap futures. Nasdaq 100 Index futures outperformed following a strong sales report from Microsoft Corp. Other big tech companies including Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Tesla Inc. are all due to report later on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, GameStop Corp. continued its meteoric rise after Elon Musk tweeted about the company.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined as the European Union and AstraZeneca Plc disagreed over whether a planned call to resolve vaccine delivery delays would take place. The euro fell after a European Central Bank official said it has the necessary tools to avoid any further strengthening of the currency.

Investors are also watching for the outcome of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. While the Fed isn’t expected to make policy changes, interest in statement and Chair Powell’s news conference is focused on possibility of guidance about the future of its asset purchase program.

These are some key events coming up in the week ahead: