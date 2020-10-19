U.S. equity futures extended gains on Monday as investors clung to hopes for a deal in stimulus talks. Europe equities fluctuated after a string of positive earnings.

Logitech surged as much as 22 per cent to a record high after the tech hardware maker raised its sales forecast. UBS gained after the Swiss bank’s profit beat estimates and Reckitt Benckiser hiked its revenue forecast thanks to demand for disinfectant. Euronext said transactions that occurred on Monday after 5:30 p.m. CET are not valid, following the three-hour outage in trading of stocks and derivatives earlier that day.

The pound wavered versus the euro after the U.K. held out for additional European Union concessions as a condition for resuming trade talks. S&P 500 Index contracts rose as much as 0.7 per cent after a spokesman for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said differences were narrowing in talks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will be in focus after a report it reached a long-awaited pact in the U.S. to pay more than US$2 billion for the bank’s role in Malaysia’s 1MDB scandal.

Investors are weighing Pelosi’s deadline of getting an accord today with the White House for more U.S. pandemic aid against forecasts that say nothing will be approved before the Nov. 3 election. Federal Reserve policy makers have called for more fiscal support to shore up the recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

Earlier in the Asia day, the Australian dollar slid after comments from the central bank’s assistant governor that short-term rates could fall below zero.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases exceeded 40 million, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing. In the U.S., surges in Wisconsin and other battleground states pose a challenge for President Donald Trump two weeks before he stands for re-election.

Here are some key events this week:

Brexit trade talks are likely to continue at least into next week if the U.K. and EU fail to reach an agreement.

The final presidential debate before the U.S. election, between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, will be live from Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed at 10:32 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.6%.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures gained 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.3%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.

The British pound increased 0.1% to $1.2965.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 105.56 per dollar.

The Australian dollar declined 0.5% to $0.704.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.78%.

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.62%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.179%.

Italy’s 10-year yield gained two basis points to 0.744%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $40.73 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.1% to $1,906.27 an ounce.

LME aluminum declined 0.5% to $1,844.50 per metric ton.

Iron ore climbed 0.2% to $115.70 per metric ton.

