Bitcoin could move to US$50K or higher in the next few months: Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz

U.S. equity futures and European stocks extended gains after Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 vaccine was 95 per cent effective. Bitcoin surged past US$18,000 for the first time since December 2017.

Pfizer shares climbed in pre-market trading. The news paves the way for the company to apply for the first U.S. regulatory authorization for a coronavirus shot within days. Boeing Co. gained 5.3 per cent in early trading after U.S. regulators ruled that the 737 Max can safely return to the skies with an extensive package of fixes.

Russell 2000 index futures rose 0.6 per cent and the Stoxx Europe 600 Index added 0.5 per cent. The dollar index weakened for a fourth day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy still has a “long way to go” before it fully recovers from the pandemic.

The gains in Bitcoin this year follow a wider embrace from mainstream asset managers, including Fidelity Investments, which launched a fund for the currency over the summer. Some prominent money managers have also became converts, with macro investor Paul Tudor Jones buying the coin as a hedge against potential inflation.

In other markets, the pound continued its advance amid hopes of a Brexit deal and data showing stronger-than-expected inflation. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average lost 1.1 per crnt after Tokyo reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections.

Here are some events to watch out for this week:

Brexit talks look set to continue as the U.K. and EU approach the latest deadline.

Bloomberg New Economy Forum virtually convenes global leaders to discuss trade, growing political populism, climate change, and the pandemic. Through Nov. 19.

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday.

--With assistance from Claire Ballentine and Joanna Ossinger.