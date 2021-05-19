The bulk of the selloff damage to Bitcoin is already done: CIBC chief market technician

U.S. futures fell and stocks were mixed Thursday as investors weighed the prospect of reduced stimulus against signs of economic progress. Treasuries rose and oil reversed gains.

Contracts on key U.S. benchmarks declined, signaling a fourth day of losses for the S&P 500 Index. Cisco Systems Inc. fell after its profit forecast missed estimates. European equities pared gains to trade modestly higher, boosted by technology and other defensive sectors, while Asian shares were little changed.

Oil reversed an earlier gain to extend a three-week low as investors focused on the prospect of a boost in Iranian supply. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell as the dollar weakened. Cryptocurrencies stabilized after a volatile session that saw Bitcoin plunge and rally about 30 per cent in the same day.

U.S. stock, bond futures' 60-day correlation is the most positive in decades

Investor worry that faster inflation will prompt authorities to ease back on stimulus has weighed on risk assets in recent sessions. Stocks have been volatile since a record reached in early May, and commodities have dropped from multi-year highs. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed some officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back bond purchases if the U.S. economy continued to progress rapidly.

“It was a surprise to hear the talk about Fed tapering,” Joyce Chang, JPMorgan’s chair of global research, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market had been thinking there might be a couple of months before you really saw this particular issue come into focus.” Still, Chang said it was not the time to bet against the broader fundamentals right now on

Elsewhere, copper advanced after Wednesday’s slump, helped by expectations that demand would remain resilient. Iron ore futures slid as gold held near a four-month high.

Here are some key events this week:

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue Thursday

Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22

These are some of the main moves in markets:

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent as of 9:52 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2187

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 108.91 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.4386 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4110

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.66 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.10 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.86 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.5 per cent to US$66 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Ye Xie.