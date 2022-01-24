U.S. equity futures declined and stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors braced for tighter monetary policy, while also weighing geopolitical tensions and earnings reports.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell after Monday’s wild swings on Wall Street. General Electric Co. dropped in premarket trading after missing sales expectations, while International Business Machines Corp. and American Express Co. gained after posting revenue that beat forecasts.

European equities rebounded from their worst drop since June 2020, while Asian shares slid as Japan’s Topix entered a correction.

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, rose for a sixth session on Tuesday, after briefly jumping intraday to the highest since October 2020 on Monday. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed, while the dollar ticked up.

Volatility is hitting markets ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday, with U.S.-Russia tension over Ukraine also buffeting sentiment. Global equities at one point wiped almost US$3 trillion on Monday, with the S&P 500 down more than 10 per cent from a record high, before a dramatic reversal saw major U.S. benchmarks end in the green.

“Volatility is back,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “We’re having a sea-change in terms of Fed policy. Equity investors frankly have been behind the curve in anticipating what’s coming, so there’s a lot of catch-up to do.”

Global shares are enduring their worst month since the pandemic roiled markets. The question facing investors is whether the slide is a buying opportunity or portends wider stress across more asset classes.

Russia Tension

In the latest development over Ukraine, where Russian troops are massing on the nation’s borders, the U.S. is putting as many as 8,500 troops on heightened alert for deployment to bolster NATO forces in Eastern Europe if needed. Russia has denied it intends to invade.

The market “is obviously getting a little bit jittery about what could happen, whether a military altercation might happen, and what it means for” U.S. sanctions on Russia, Lale Akoner, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. She expects the tension to be resolved through a deal rather than conflict.

Elsewhere, oil stabilized after its biggest one-day slump this year. Bitcoin resumed its retreat amid weakness across a range of cryptocurrencies.

NVidia Corp. fell as people familiar with the matter said it’s quietly preparing to abandon its purchase of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp. after making little to no progress in winning approval for the US$40 billion chip deal.

What to watch this week:

IMF launches the World Economic Outlook update Tuesday.

U.S. Conference Board consumer confidence Tuesday.

Fed monetary policy decision Wednesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report Wednesday.

U.S. new home sales, wholesale inventories Wednesday.

South African Reserve Bank rate decision Thursday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, durable goods, GDP Thursday.

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence Friday.

U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.2 per cent as of 7:12 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1270

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3441

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.01 per U.S. dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.78 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.17 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3 per cent to US$83.53 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,840.20 an ounce

--With assistance from Ishika Mookerjee and Garfield Reynolds.