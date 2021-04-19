U.S. futures fell with stocks as investors weighed corporate earnings and recent spikes in virus cases. Oil rose.

Contracts on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid Tuesday, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined by more 1 per cent as tobacco stocks were hit by a report that the U.S. government is considering a rule to strip cigarettes of addictive levels of nicotine. British American Tobacco Plc plunged 6.6 per cent.

Oil jumped above US$64 a barrel, a year to the day after futures for the U.S. benchmark collapsed below zero, with the world’s most important commodity extending a powerful rally on bets for better demand.

Investors are awaiting further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. The bright spot in the latest reports was the first revenue gain for International Business Machines Corp. in eleven quarters.

Even with this latest pullback in major indexes, and the relentess spread of COVID-19, global stocks are not far from record highs.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.

U.S. releases new home sales data

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.3 per cent as of 10:42 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank 1.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.2058.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3985.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2 per cent to 6.497 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.3 per cent to 108.47 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.62 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.16 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.23 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.089 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.765 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 1 per cent to US$64 a barrel.

Brent crude gained 1.1 per cent to US$67.76 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.3 per cent to US$1,765.55 an ounce.

--With assistance from Andreea Papuc and Emily Barrett