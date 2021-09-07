U.S. stock-index futures swung between gains and losses, and global stocks slid, as investors assessed economic risks including a resurgent pandemic and China’s regulatory crackdown.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index lost less than 0.1 per cent as money managers from Morgan Stanley to Citigroup turned cautious on U.S. equities. Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge headed for the biggest decline in almost three weeks. Treasury yields fell and the dollar extended a rally. Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks dropped in premarket trading as a selloff in Bitcoin continued.

Many investors have begun to see relative U.S. valuations as excessive even as growth in the rest of the world suffers from renewed lockdowns and travel curbs. They doubt the world is ready for an eventual tapering of central-bank stimulus even as inflation accelerates due to supply shocks. End-of-year seasonality and valuation concerns add to the gloomy mood.

“It appears that U.S. markets are concerned about the hoped-for post-pandemic recovery being somewhat less exuberant than hoped -- a cold reality that places such as ASEAN and Australia have already had to accept,” Jeffrey Halley, a senior strategist at Oanda Asia Pacific Pte, wrote in a note. “That K-shaped recovery becoming more K-shaped.”

Morgan Stanley cut U.S. stocks to underweight and global equities to equal-weight, citing “outsized risks” to growth through October. Extremely bullish positioning means corrections can be amplified, Citigroup said. Credit Suisse Group AG said it has a small underweight on the U.S. market.

In Europe, growth concerns were compounded by speculation the European Central Bank is getting ready to slow down emergency stimulus. EQT AB slumped 4.2 per cent in Stockholm after partners in the private equity firm sold a part of their holdings earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, the continued spread of COVID-19 is curbing economic activity around the world. The Philippines backtracked on easing curbs in the capital region, while Japan may extend state of emergency orders. Taiwan identified a delta variant outbreak in New Taipei City.

Equities climbed an eighth day in Japan, supported by hopes for economic stimulus from the next prime minister. Pakistan’s stocks benchmark slid to the lowest since May after MSCI downgraded the country to a frontier market from an emerging market.

Bitcoin posted second-day losses in the wake of El Salvador’s rocky implementation of a law that makes the cryptocurrency legal tender. Coinbase Global Inc. dropped 3 per cent after the U.S. markets regulator warned the company against launching a product that would allow consumers to earn interest on their crypto holdings.

Investors will be watching uranium-exposed stocks, especially Cameco Corp. which has rallied 34 per cent in seven days amid the commodity’s surge.

Oil jumped as the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output sent West Texas Intermediate futures 1 per cent higher to US$69.38 per barrel.

What to watch this week:

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second term

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision Thursday

China PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 7:31 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1820

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3774

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.26 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.35 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.33 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.73 per cent

Commodities