U.S. equity futures extended gains and European stocks pared their declines as some of the biggest drug companies reported results and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced a US$35 billion takeover. The dollar slipped.

Chipmaker Xilinx Inc. jumped in pre-market trading after AMD’s offer. Merck & Co. climbed after the drugmaker boosted its guidance. The move up in S&P 500 futures comes after the index suffered its biggest daily loss in a month on Monday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index erased most of its decline after earlier heading toward its lowest close since June amid concern about the relentless spread of coronavirus. Declines in miners and energy firms offset positive earnings from banking powerhouses HSBC Holdings Plc and Banco Santander SA, which both signaled a brighter outlook for dividends. BP Plc warned of many challenges ahead as the pace of recovery in oil demand remained uncertain.

BlackRock Investment Institute strategists downgraded U.S. Treasuries and upgraded their inflation-linked peers ahead of the U.S. election on a growing likelihood of significant fiscal expansion. They said Covid infections in Europe threaten to derail a fragile recovery as they recommended investors hold a neutral position on bunds to hedge a downturn.

“As COVID infections have picked up, the focus on further policy response has shifted to more monetary easing including additional asset purchases,” said strategists Mike Pyle, Scott Thiel and Beata Harasim.

With time running out to finish an aid package before Americans vote, investors are looking for market catalysts later on Tuesday from data and earnings. Durable-goods orders and consumer confidence reports are due, as well as results from Microsoft Corp. and AMD after market.

In the meantime, surging coronavirus infections are adding to an already cautious mood. Europe took a step closer to the strict rules imposed during the initial wave of the pandemic, with leaders struggling to regain control of the spread while confronting growing opposition to restrictions. France’s government was told that its virus situation is moving toward that of early March, and the second wave will probably be worse than the first one.

In Washington, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin again attempted to reconcile differences on a virus relief package. Differences between the two sides “have narrowed,” but “the more it narrows, the more conditions come up on the other side,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters.

Elsewhere, crude oil nudged higher. China’s currency weakened after Reuters reported the country’s central bank asked lenders to suspend a key factor used to calculate the yuan’s daily reference rate.

These are some events to watch this week

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee holds its all-important plenum, where it’s expected to chart the course for the economy’s development for the next 15 years. Through Oct. 29.

Brexit negotiating teams have started intense daily negotiations, and these are likely to continue as both sides push to finalize a deal by the middle of November.

Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have monetary policy decisions Thursday, followed by briefings from Governor Kuroda and President Lagarde.

The first reading of U.S. 3Q GDP Thursday is anticipated to be the strongest on record following a record dive in the prior quarter as many businesses were shuttered by the pandemic.

Here are the main moves in markets

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 per cent as of 11:22 a.m. London time.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.4 per cent.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures rose 0.5 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1 per cent.

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3036.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 104.64 per dollar.

The Turkish lira weakened 0.8 per cent to 8.1504 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.80 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield decreased one basis point to -0.59 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to 0.281 per cent.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.566 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 1.1 per cent to US$38.99 a barrel.

Gold was little changed at US$1,902.36 an ounce.

Corn increased 0.7 per cent to US$4.21 a bushel.

Iron ore climbed 0.5 per cent to US$110.30 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Nancy Moran, Andreea Papuc and David Wilson