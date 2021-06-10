U.S. stocks extended gains and benchmark bond yields held around the lowest since March amid increasing confidence that inflation will be short-lived, leaving scope for continued central-bank support.

The S&P 500 extended its run to record highs in early trading on Friday as all of the main American equity indexes climbed. Treasury yields inched slightly higher, with the 10-year rate still holding below 1.5 per cent. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. tumbled after halting the development of a therapy for a rare genetic disorder.

The S&P 500 scaled an all-time high on Thursday as data showed that U.S. consumer price increases in May were largely driven by categories associated with economic reopenings, bolstering the view that inflation pressures may ease later in the year. With the Federal Reserve setting a high bar for reconsidering its dovish stance, it ended up stoking risk appetite across global markets.

“It really doesn’t matter if inflation is transitory or persistent,” Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “It matters what the Fed thinks about whether inflation is transitory or persistent. And that’s what markets are finally getting.”

The U.S. central bank’s view that inflationary pressures are temporary now dominates global markets, signaling any changes in ultra-accommodative policy would happen very gradually. That approach was also reinforced across the Atlantic Thursday, as the European Central Bank raised its inflation forecast and renewed a pledge to maintain faster emergency bond-buying to sustain the euro area.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held near 1.45 per cent, two basis points above its lowest point since early March. The dollar rose.

European stocks rallied, with the Stoxx 600 gauge heading for a fourth weekly increase, as investors relished the prospects of continued policy support. A rally in emerging markets also underscored the return of risk appetite.

Vertex traded at the lowest since October 2019 after halting its experimental treatment for an inherited disease that affects the liver and lungs. Its competitor, Grifols SA, jumped in Madrid.

Elsewhere, crude oil prices rose amid an improving demand outlook. Bitcoin extended its rebound to a third day, trading above $37,000. Later Friday, investors will be keeping an eye on the opening of the Group of Seven leaders’ summit in the U.K.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 9:56 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2118

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.4122

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 109.73 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.46 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.28 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.71 per cent

Commodities