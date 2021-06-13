Higher inflation is already here but it is unknown whether it will be long lasting: Eddie Perkin

U.S. equity futures and stocks posted modest gains Monday as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The rally in Treasuries appeared to lose steam.

S&P 500 futures signaled the gauge was poised to add to Friday’s fresh record. European equities opened higher, led by shares in energy firms. The benchmark 10-year yield inched up to around 1.46 per cent after hitting three-month lows on Thursday amid the biggest weekly slide since December.

With anxiety about the Fed’s plans to scale back monthly stimulus injections ebbing, bulls are reasserting their dominance. Investors anticipate the central bank will reaffirm the pace of bond purchases this week, even if it delivers projections for interest-rate liftoff in 2023, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The decision is due Wednesday.

“The FOMC continues to see the jump in inflation as transitory, and may acknowledge, even at the margin, that they are discussing the pace of monthly purchases but won’t yet commit to a date for slowing the purchases,” said Prudential Financial Inc. strategist Quincy Krosby in emailed comments.

Oil extended a run of three weekly gains on optimism that economic reopenings will boost summer demand in the U.S. and Europe. Hedge funds boosted net-bullish positions to a nearly three-year high, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The dollar was steady in the wake of a Group-of-Seven leadership meeting that emphasized unity. Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped over the weekend after Elon Musk said Tesla would resume transactions with the cryptocurrency when mining it is done with more clean energy.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

NATO holds a summit on Monday

An EU-U.S. summit takes place in Brussels on Tuesday

Data on U.S. industrial production, producer prices and retail sales come Tuesday

The Federal Open Market Committee rate decision comes on Wednesday, with a news conference from Jerome Powell after

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet Wednesday in Geneva

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budget

Rate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.1 per cent as of 9:02 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2116.

The British pound declined 0.1 per cent to US$1.4099.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1 per cent to 6.399 per dollar.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.69 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped one basis point to 1.46 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained less than one basis point to -0.27 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.041 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to 0.711 per cent.

Commodities