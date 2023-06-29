U.S. equity futures gained as the second quarter drew to a close, while Treasuries extended a selloff sparked by robust U.S. economic growth and jobs data that fuelled bets on more interest rate hikes.

The Treasury two-year yield rose about five basis points to 4.92 per cent, adding to Thursday’s 16-point jump. The 10-year yield increased three points to its highest level since mid-March. Swap markets now indicate a nearly 50 per cent chance of a second U.S. hike by year-end.

Those wagers will be tested by U.S. price measures due Friday, including figures on personal income and spending as well as the PCE deflator, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation pressures. The numbers are expected to show some softening while still indicating inflation remains sticky.

“Markets are still really caught up in the ‘strong data’ narrative,” said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities. “But ultimately the Fed’s going to be focused on where inflation is right now. It’s going to be a more difficult decision for them in July, especially given how much tightening they’ve already put in the system that still has to play out.”

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose about 0.3 per cent as the underlying gauge closes out a third straight quarterly gain. Nike Inc. fell in pre-market trading after the sportswear maker’s outlook for the full year failed to win over Wall Street. Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.5 per cent, indicating the index is set to extend its 37 per cent surge since the start of the year.

Yields on European bonds retreated from session highs and the euro pared a decline after data showed inflation in the common-currency area slowed more than economists’ expectations in June. Core prices re-accelerated, though, in a setback for the European Central Bank that may reinforce its determination to raise interest rates next month.

“An extra interest rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting is nearly a done deal,” said Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank. “Further out, the picture is less clear. How far the ECB will have to go remains an open question and depends on how much it’s willing to sacrifice in terms of job losses.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed more than 1 per cent. Energy companies led the advance as crude oil rallied. Among individual movers, Engie SA rose after the French utility raised its full-year earnings forecast. ASML Holding NV dropped after the Dutch chipmaker was slapped with more restrictions on exports to China.

The European benchmark is on track to end the quarter flat after failing to build on its 7.8 per cent first-quarter gain amid outflows from European stocks totaling $27 billion this year. A gauge of global equities, meanwhile, headed for a quarterly rise of 4.5 per cent, defying rising interest rates and the risk of recessions in major economies.

YEN FLUCTUATES

The yen lit up the currency market, weakening through the closely watched 145 level versus the dollar for the first time since November. It retraced to around 144.70 after Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters the government would respond appropriately to any excessive moves in the currency market.

The offshore yuan remained in the spotlight after the recent slide to its lowest level in seven months. It appreciated Friday, for the first time in three days, after the People’s Bank of China again set the daily reference rate for currency at a level stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

The currency is down almost 5 per cent against the dollar this year, prompting extra scrutiny from Chinese regulators, according to people familiar with the matter. Purchasing managers’ index data from China on Friday underscored concern that the economy is losing steam, bolstering calls for more policy support.

Thursday’s readings on U.S. jobless claims and the gross domestic product showed the world’s biggest economy was in better shape than many had envisioned at the start of 2023.

After the data came out, the U.S. yield-curve inversion intensified — with longer-dated yields rising less than shorter-maturity ones. That means the economy may look stronger now, but investors expect the Fed’s rate increases to curb future growth, which could boost the risk of a recession down the road.

Elsewhere in markets, Brent crude oil is on track for the worst run of quarterly losses in three decades as persistent concerns over the demand outlook and robust supplies weigh on prices.

Key events this week:

US personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent as of 7:38 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.0853

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to $1.2645

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3 per cent to $30,782.37

Ether rose 2 per cent to $1,886.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.87 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.42 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.44 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $1,913.70 an ounce

