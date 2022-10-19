U.S. equity futures advanced as investors weighed concerns about scorching inflation and a looming recession against a strong start to the earnings season. The pound fell after U.K. inflation rose faster than economists expected.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent, while those on the Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.8 per cent Netflix Inc. rallied in New York premarket trading after reporting a surge in subscribers. Tesla Inc. is due to report third-quarter results later Wednesday. European stocks headed for a fifth day of gains.

The pound weakened after soaring food prices drove U.K. inflation back into double digits in September, matching a 40-year high of 10.1 per cent and intensifying pressure on the central bank and Liz Truss's government to act. Gilts were broadly lower.

“The outlook for the U.K. is very, very difficult and certainly when focusing on our asset allocation it's predominantly in the US where we have much higher conviction and certainty of outcome,” Grace Peters, JPMorgan Private Bank's head of investment strategy, said on Bloomberg Television.

Treasury yields held near multi-year highs before the publication of U.S. housing data for September and the Fed's Beige Book. The yield on the 10-year rose to 4.06 per cent and the dollar strengthened.

Upbeat company results, cheaper valuations and U.K. policy reversals have helped buoy risk appetite in recent sessions. At the same time, investors are having to keep track of weakness in the global economy and the impact of persistent inflation on policymakers at the Federal Reserve and other hawkish central banks.

U.S. equities are pricing in the highest odds of a recession than any other asset class and may be poised for more losses, according to Citigroup Inc.'s quantitative strategists.

“US equities have priced the most (but not enough) recession risk, and earnings estimates have further to adjust,” strategists including Alex Saunders wrote in a note. “US bonds have priced the least risk, but it will take some time before bonds react to recession risks given the hawkish Fed.”

Some regional Fed directors last month favored raising a key interest rate by a smaller or larger amount than the 75 basis points that policy makers ultimately decided was needed to curb persistent inflation, according to minutes of discount-rate meetings released Tuesday.

Elsewhere in markets Wednesday, Oil fluctuated amid concerns that the European Union's latest sanctions on Russian fuel could exacerbate the market tightness that the U.S. is trying to alleviate with additional sales. The Biden administration will announce Wednesday a plan to release 15 million barrels from U.S. emergency oil reserves in an effort to ease high gasoline prices.

Gold declined and Bitcoin slid below US$19,200.

In Japan, authorities continued their jawboning of the yen, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying he is increasing the frequency of monitoring foreign-exchange markets. The currency hovered above 149 per dollar. The 10-year government bond yield rose above the 0.25 per cent upper limit of the central bank's target range, a breach that's likely to prompt the Bank of Japan to step up bond purchases to limit the advance.

Key events this week:

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, building permits, housing starts, Fed Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed's Neel Kashkari, Charles Evans, James Bullard speak, Wednesday

US existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Conference Board leading index, Thursday

Euro area consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent as of 6 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$0.9819

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1279

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 149.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5 per cent to US$19,271.33

Ether fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,306.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.06 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.32 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.98 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2 per cent to US$83.79 a barrel

Gold futures fell 0.7 per cent to US$1,644.90 an ounce