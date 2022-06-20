US index futures staged a modest rebound on Monday along with stocks in Europe as investors weighed whether last week’s selloff had gone far enough to price in concerns about rising rates and slowing growth.

S&P 500 contracts advanced about 0.7 per cent after the worst week for the underlying gauge since the start of the pandemic. Nasdaq 100 futures rose around 0.5 per cent. A dollar gauge edged lower. Treasury futures were mixed, with no cash trading due to a US holiday.

Banks and energy companies led the advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 index. Basic resources underperformed amid a slump in raw-material prices. Underscoring the uncertainty pervading markets, Swiss engineering group ABB Ltd. declined after postponing a listing of its electric-car charging business, citing volatile conditions.

France’s equity benchmark lagged after President Emmanuel Macron lost his absolute majority in parliament, putting his reform agenda in peril. UK bonds fell as the country faces up to surging inflation and labor strikes as well as a rising risk of recession in a series of setbacks that have echoes of the 1970s.

Volatility measures remain elevated as investors look for an entry point into equity markets roiled by soaring price pressures and worries that aggressive monetary tightening will tip major economies into recession. JPMorgan strategists said pressure on stocks should ease in the second quarter as inflation moderates, but others -- including Morgan Stanley -- cautioned that more losses may be in store.

“Both prolonged inflation and/or a sharp increase in rates from central banks will have a deep impact on growth perspectives,” Jean-François Paren, global head of market research at Credit Agricole CIB, wrote in a note. “If anything, current valuations are more the ‘exit point’ than the ‘entry point’.”

European bonds were mostly lower after European Central Bank policy maker Martins Kazaks said the central bank is ready to combat unwarranted financial-market moves but must also be prepared to look through turbulence as it exits negative interest rates.

Commodities reflected the concerns around global growth. Crude oil held Friday’s near-7 per cent plunge, iron ore erased all of this year’s gains and copper extended losses for an eighth session after base metals capped the worst weekly losses in a year.

Bitcoin gyrated abive US$20,000 after plunging below US$18,000 over the weekend. A volatile crypto slump has become emblematic of the pressure on a range of assets from sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to tame high inflation.

MSCI Inc.’s index of Asian shares dropped for an eighth day, the longest stretch since February 2020. China managed to buck the wider trend, continuing a recent spell of outperformance in part on Beijing’s vows of economic support.

What to watch this week:

RBA minutes, Governor Philip Lowe due to speak, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell semi-annual Senate testimony, Wednesday

Bank of Japan April minutes, Wednesday

Powell US House testimony, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

PMIs for Eurozone, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Thursday

ECB economic bulletin, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

RBA’s Lowe speaks on panel, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 9:47 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0520

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2233

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.08 per dollar

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 1.71 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.59 per cent

Commodities