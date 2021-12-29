U.S. equity futures rose with global stocks as a wave of stimulus optimism spread across Europe and Asia. The dollar slipped with Treasuries.

S&P 500 contracts added 0.4 per cent, pointing to a second day of gains in the wake of a combined US$2.3 trillion Covid-19 relief and government funding package that won the president’s approval Sunday evening. The MSCI ACWI index touched its highest level, following records set in U.S. bourses, as the House backed Donald Trump’s proposal to boost stimulus checks to US$2,000 from US$600.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.9 per cent, with every subsector apart from banks in the green. The FTSE 100 index climbed 2.2 per cent in the first session since the U.K.’s Christmas Eve trade deal with the European Union. Lenders including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc posted losses amid an uncertain future for the City of London.

Elsewhere, crude oil pared an overnight loss as investors focused on new supply from OPEC+. The pound recouped some of Monday’s decline.

Investors are cheering the U.S. aid package, sending the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite to all-time highs Monday even as the pandemic escalates. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded its first-quarter U.S. economic growth forecast because of the measure.

“Where we are right now in the equity market is somewhat of a sweet spot,” Michael Cuggino, president and portfolio manager at Permanent Portfolio Family of Funds, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’ve got stimulus, likely more on the way. You’ve got great comps on earnings going into next year with respect to equities, and you have a pent up demand situation as the economy both in the U.S. and globally comes out of Covid.”

On the coronavirus front, more restrictions are being imposed to fight the spread of the new, more infectious strain. Covid-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. reached new highs, while Southern California plans to extend a regional stay-at-home order. South Korea’s daily toll of fatalities rose to a record, while Thailand reported its first virus death since November.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. pending home sales and goods trade balance data are due Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims figures are published Thursday.

Most global stock markets are closed Friday for New Year’s Day.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4 per cent as of 11:08 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index jumped 1 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index increased 0.5 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.3 per cent.

The euro advanced 0.2 per cent to US$1.2246.

The British pound gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.3484.

The onshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.532 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 103.66 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 0.94 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 0.13 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.58 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.025 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped five basis points to 0.21 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 1.4 per cent to US$48.28 a barrel.

Brent crude increased 1.4 per cent to US$51.56 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.3 per cent to US$1,879.15 an ounce.

