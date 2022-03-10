U.S. equity-index futures continued to trade lower on the day as the nation’s inflation accelerated for a sixth successive month and the Russian attack on Ukraine continued.

Contracts expiring this month on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slid at least 0.9 per cent each after U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday by the most since June 2020. The euro rebounded after the ECB said it may end asset purchases in the third quarter, signaling a hawkish tilt. The dollar and Treasuries fluctuated as investors digested the inflation report that met estimates.

Russia’s isolation from global economic links has disrupted commodity markets, sparking fears of a further slowdown in global growth and a surge in inflation already boosted by Covid-related supply hiccups. The ECB’s announcements signal that central banks will prioritize their fight to contain consumer prices over the need to continue their support for economic revival.

“It’s going to be a persistently higher inflation environment for the rest of 2022,” Erin Browne, multi asset portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “What you’re starting to see is not only the first-degree hit of commodities, but the feed-through with some of the supply-chain challenges to be exacerbated because of the conflict.”

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday after a top foreign policy aide to Ukraine’s president said the country was open to discussing Russia’s demand for neutrality as long as it was given security guarantees. Hours later, The United Arab Emirates said it will call on the OPEC+ alliance to boost oil output faster, though the energy minister later appeared to temper that message.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia failed to make progress in halting the war and bridging the vast differences between them at the first high-level talks between their foreign ministers since the Russian invasion began.

Oil rallied Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate contracts trading above US$117 per barrel. Commodity markets are witnessing wilder swings than normal as investors struggle to gauge the full impact of the war on supply-demand dynamics.

In New York premarket trading, Amazon.com Inc. jumped 4.9 per cent after announcing a share split and a US$10 billion buyback plan. Chinese online-commerce stocks including Baidu Inc. and JD.com Inc fell at least 4.4 per cent each amid continuing concerns over regulatory clampdowns.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. soared 12 per cent in early trading after posting strong results.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge dropped for the fifth time in six days as investors awaited ECB President Christine Lagarde to explain the bank’s faster stimulus exit plan.

Russia’s ruble traded higher after a 13 per cent slump Wednesday. China doubled the yuan trading bank for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell close to US$39,000, after a sharp rally in digital tokens sparked by optimism about an impending U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that could provide regulatory clarity for investors.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent as of 8:38 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.1089

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3174

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.27 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.49 per cent

Commodities