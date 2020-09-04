'Don't try to catch a falling knife': Money manager's long-term tech picks, selloff and beyond

U.S. equity futures were mixed after yesterday’s stock-market rout as traders waited for the August jobs report. European stocks rebounded and Treasury yields rose.

Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. were modestly lower in pre-market trading, suggesting the momentum from the selloff has largely dissipated. Nasdaq 100 Index futures fell 0.1 per cent, while S&P 500 contracts climbed ahead of the U.S. open.

In other markets, trading was subdued as investors held off on making changes before the jobs data and a U.S. holiday weekend. The dollar index ticked lower, while gold rose to $1,940 an ounce. European bank stocks rallied after news that Spain’s CaixaBank SA and Bankia SA are exploring a 14 billion-euro (US$16.6 billion) merger.

“This is unlikely to be a repeat of the tech wreck of the late 1990s, given how much the market and sector have changed,” said JPMorgan Asset Management strategist Kerry Craig. While valuations are elevated, “we are also mindful of the earnings and revenue potential in the coming years from areas like cloud computing and artificial intelligence.”

Meanwhile, investors are monitoring progress on a vaccine for the pandemic and continued signals of support from central banks and government to support the economy.

Emerging-market stocks fell for a third day, with MSCI’s benchmark gauge heading for its biggest weekly drop since April.

Here are some key events coming up:

U.S. jobs report Friday is forecast to show payrolls continued to rebound in August from virus lows.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.5 per cent as of 5:55 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.2 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.7 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent.

The euro was little changed at US$1.1848.

The British pound advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.33.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 106.21 per dollar.

The offshore yuan strengthened 0.1 per cent to 6.8404 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped one basis point to 0.65 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased less than one basis point to 0.13 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.48 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.249 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.041 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude surged 1.1 per cent to US$41.73 a barrel.

Brent crude jumped 0.9 per cent to US$44.39 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.4 per cent to US$1,939.27 an ounce.

