U.S. futures were mixed as investors turn their attention to the second-quarter earnings season starting this week in order to gauge whether corporate profitability can support equity valuations. Treasury yields dropped.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fluctuated, with declines for banks and travel companies offsetting gains for health care and utilities. Atos SE plunged more than 17 per cent after the French tech-services firm lowered profit targets. Contracts on the S&P 500 dropped, while those on the Nasdaq 100 rose.

Treasuries resumed gains after snapping an eight-session rally Friday. They will remain in focus amid new supply coming to the market this week, as well as key U.S. inflation data and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual appearance before Congress. The dollar strengthened against major peers.

Equities and bonds have rallied amid a decline in long-term interest rates and inflation expectations as central banks aren’t rushing to pull back support that has helped a recovery from the pandemic. Still, investors remain concerned about the spread of the delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates, while pondering when the Fed will start tapering stimulus.

“There does seem to be a complacency that Goldilocks is not only alive and well, but that it’s getting stronger by the day,” Simon Ballard, First Abu Dhabi Bank chief economist, said on Bloomberg Television. “Unfortunately, it has to be recognized that going forward, the longer that rates remain where they are, the more that we look toward tapering, the more severe and acute could be the reaction.”

Elsewhere, Asian stocks rose at the start of the week after China’s central bank moved to boost liquidity by cutting the amount of cash most banks must hold in reserve to buttress economic growth.

The euro weakened and yields on core European bonds fell after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told investors to prepare for new guidance on monetary stimulus in 10 days. Oil extended a decline after its first weekly loss in seven amid an OPEC+ dispute over a production increase.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank of America, BlackRock, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley are among firms starting the U.S. earnings season

A closely-watched inflation metric -- the June U.S. consumer price index -- will offer insight into the inflationary pressures Tuesday

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s latest interest rate policy Wednesday

Bank of Korea monetary decision Thursday

China second-quarter GDP, key economic indicators Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee to deliver the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress Thursday

Bank of Japan interest rate decision Friday

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 6 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1853

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3859

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.11 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 1.33 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.63 per cent

Commodities