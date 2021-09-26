U.S. index futures surrendered their gains as investors assessed whether global growth can withstand a slowdown in China and a global energy crunch.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index were little changed after gaining as much as 0.6 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4 per cent. Treasury yields advanced as traders braced for speeches by Federal Reserve policy makers this week. The euro slipped as Germany looked set for months of complex coalition talks. Blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc. climbed in premarket trading after nearing a merger deal.

Even as China Evergrande’s debt crisis festers, data due this week may show a manufacturing recovery in the world’s second-largest economy is faltering. A developing energy crisis threatens to crimp global growth further at a time markets are preparing for a tapering of Fed stimulus. The week could see volatile moves as traders scrutinize central bankers’ speeches, including Chair Jerome Powell’s meetings with Congressional panels.

“Most bad news come from China these days,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Group Holdings, wrote in a note. “The Evergrande debt crisis, the Chinese energy crackdown on missed targets and the ban on cryptocurrencies have been shaking the markets, along with the Fed’s more hawkish policy stance last week.”

The euro slipped against the dollar as the German election failed to produce a clear winner, raising concerns of a prolonged decision on the leadership of Europe’s biggest economy.

Energy and bank stocks sent Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 gauge higher. Rolls-Royce extended a rally to the highest since June 2020 after the company was selected to provide the powerplant for the B-52 Stratofortress under the Commercial Engine Replacement Program.

The 10-year Treasury yield added three basis points to 1.48 per cent, the highest since July 1. On Tuesday, Powell will join Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in addressing the “CARES Act Oversight of the Treasury and Federal Reserve” and on Thursday, the two appear before the House Financial Services Committee for a hearing on their pandemic response.

Gores Guggenheim jumped 12 per cent in early New York trading.

Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with Gores, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Yellen to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks Tuesday

Japan’s ruling party votes to elect leader, Wednesday

Central bank chiefs Andrew Bailey (BOE), Haruhiko Kuroda (BOJ), Christine Lagarde (ECB) and Jerome Powell (Fed) participate in an ECB Forum panel, Wednesday

House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Fed, Treasury’s pandemic response, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

U.S. manufacturing PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent as of 9:44 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1693

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 110.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.4635 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3699

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.95 per cent

Commodities