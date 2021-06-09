U.S. equity-index futures were mixed and government bonds fell after data showed that consumer prices rose more than forecast in May, stoking concern that inflation may prompt the Federal Reserve to reign in its ultra-accomodative policies.

Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell, while those on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher after the release. The 10-year Treasury yield spiked above 1.5 per cent, pausing a rally that took the benchmark to the lowest since March on Wednesday.

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in May by more than forecast, extending a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens, Labor Department data show. The consumer price index report comes after rangebound trading characterized the start of June as investors awaited some impetus from progress reports on the global economic recovery. Global equities for now are hovering around an all-time high. A frenzy in meme stocks and gyrations in cryptocurrencies are among the few sources of pronounced volatility.

“The hot print on inflation has to be getting the Fed’s attention,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth. “It will still likely be chalked up to transitory base effects, but the CPI print alongside recent releases on higher wages will only turn up the volume on taper talk.”

In pre-market action, GameStop Corp. shares fell after the company said it planned to offer more shares and disclosed that regulators are investigating trading of its stock. Other retail trader favorites were mixed, with some of the stocks that surged amid the frenzy on Wednesday giving back gains.

Commodities, one of the leading reflation plays, continued to stall. Oil erased an earlier loss triggered by fears of oversupply. Bitcoin held an advance.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Group of Seven leaders’ summit starts in Cornwall, England Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 8:49 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.2179

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.4138

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 109.74 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.78 per cent

Commodities