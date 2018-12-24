U.S. stock futures climbed and the U.S. dollar fell in thin trading on Monday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called top executives from the six largest U.S. banks to discuss liquidity. European and Asian shares fell.

Futures on the Dow and S&P 500 climbed and those on the Nasdaq were higher after the index followed Japan’s Topix into a bear market on Friday. Mnuchin also attempted to assure financial markets that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would not be ousted from the central bank following an earlier report that said Trump has repeatedly discussed removing him. Miners and retailers were among the biggest decliners in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. Havens, including gold and the yen, climbed, while Treasuries were little changed.

Mnuchin’s steps to placate markets were necessitated by increased volatility as the final quarter draws to a close. Concern around Powell’s future added to uncertainty just as holiday-related market closures crimped volumes. On top of that, the U.S. government shutdown looks set to last past Christmas as negotiations between Democrats and the White House continue over Trump’s demand for border wall funding.

“It would be extremely damaging for the President to carry through on his vague inquiries about whether or not he can fire the head of the Federal Reserve,” Stephen Davies, CEO and co-founder of Javelin Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV in Singapore. “That will do market confidence no good whatsoever.”

Elsewhere, emerging market currencies and shares fell even as China’s top policy makers said they’ll roll out more monetary and fiscal support in 2019, ratcheting up the targeted stimulus of 2018. Oil retreated even as some OPEC members pledged to deepen output cuts. The euro and pound advanced.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.4 per cent as of 9:34 a.m. London time, the first advance in more than a week. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 0.5 per cent to the lowest in more than two years. The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 0.2 per cent, hitting the lowest in more than 21 months. The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.5 per cent to the lowest in almost eight weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.3 per cent. The euro increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.14. The Japanese yen climbed 0.1 per cent to 111.06 per dollar, hitting the strongest in more than 15 weeks with its seventh straight advance. The British pound advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.2658, the strongest in more than two weeks. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index declined 0.1 per cent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.78 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 1.286 per cent, the largest fall in more than a week.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index declined 0.2 per cent to 78.55, the lowest in almost three years. West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.4 per cent to US$45.39 a barrel, the lowest in almost three years. LME copper fell 0.4 per cent to the lowest in 14 weeks. Gold increased 0.5 per cent to US$1,263.02 an ounce, the highest in six months.