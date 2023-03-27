U.S. equity futures edged higher as the prospect of further support from U.S. authorities eased some concerns over the troubled regional banking sector.

Contracts on the S&P 500 rose about 0.3 per cent. First Republic Bank shares jumped as much as 24 per cent, leading regional peers higher, after Bloomberg reported that US authorities are considering expanding an emergency lending facility that would give the lender more time to boost its balance sheet. The Treasury 10-year yield rose about five basis points. A gauge of dollar strength was steady.

The Stoxx Europe 600 climbed about one per cent, with a gauge of bank stocks in the green. Deutsche Bank AG rose and Credit Suisse AG was steady after last week's steep losses. Novartis AG surged, dragging healthcare peers higher, after promising trial results for a cancer drug.

Traders are in for another bumpy week, with developments in the banking sector closely watched. On top of that, multiple Federal Reserve officials will speak, a key measure of U.S. inflation is due and there are renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that bank turmoil had increased the risk of a US recession.

“Fed speak should once more garner attention as markets assess how officials balance the ongoing banking sector stress against still-high inflation,” said Eddie Cheung, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole CIB. “Some early indications over the weekend point to a softening in hawkish language and a lowering in rate expectations. Meanwhile, market sentiment is likely to remain fragile.”

Authorities are said to be considering expanding an emergency lending facility for US banks in ways that would give First Republic Bank more time to shore up its balance sheet. Yet investors in the bond market already see the wider damage in the sector running its course. They piled into wagers last week that a recession is around the corner, axing bets on any further tightening and ramping up bets for rate cuts.



In the U.S. stock market Friday, after a slide that reached one per cent in the first hour of trading, the S&P 500 snapped back and notched its second straight week of gains. A gauge of U.S. financial heavyweights climbed from its lowest level since November 2020.

Top U.S. regulators said after a meeting Friday that while some banks are coming under stress, the overall financial system is still sound. First Citizens Bank & Trust on Monday agreed to buy all deposits and loans of SVB Financial Group's Silicon Valley Bank after it was seized by the regulators.

Investors will be closely watching data on personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of underlying price pressure, that will come out later this week for direction on the U.S. central bank's rate path.

Elsewhere, oil was slightly higher after a weekly gain. Gold slipped after rising last week to a one-year high.



Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at event. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also speaks, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

U.S. consumer income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9 per cent as of 10:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0763

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 131.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.8822 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2256

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2 per cent to US$27,850.14

Ether fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,756.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.43 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.20 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.36 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4 per cent to US$75.30 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,966.99 an ounce