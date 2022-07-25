U.S. futures rise as investors look to earnings, Fed

Stocks and US equity futures reversed earlier declines on Monday as earnings expectations outweighed concerns about a possible recession.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose, while European stocks extended gains after their best week since May. China’s property shares pushed higher amid a report that officials plan a fund to support struggling developers.

Treasury yields advanced and a dollar gauge slipped. Oil also reversed earlier losses.

Investors are turning their focus to earnings of US big-tech companies as they await another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike of at least 75 basis points this week. The Fed will probably inflict more pain on the economy to get inflation under control, while the European Central Bank may also continue big increases in interest rates.

The Federal Reserve policy decision this week, along with earnings from the likes of Google’s Alphabet Inc. and technology titan Apple Inc., will help to clarify the outlook for a one-month-old rebound in stocks. Prices already reflect a lot of bad news, with the Nasdaq 100 down 24 per cent this year.

“We still see further downside for risky assets as recession fears accumulate and central banks remain committed to fighting inflation at the expense of growth,” wrote Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank Plc.

In Europe, German business confidence deteriorated to the worst level since the early months of the pandemic on growing concerns that record inflation and limited energy supplies from Russia will throw Europe’s biggest economy into a downturn.

BEAR-MARKET-BLUES

“We don’t think that this bear market is going to end until there’s some evidence of nearing a bottoming of economic data or a pivot by the Fed toward a more dovish stance,” Nadia Lovell, UBS Global Wealth Management senior US equity strategist, said on Bloomberg Radio.

Elsewhere, wheat climbed as commodity markets evaluated a Russian missile strike on Odesa’s sea port that threatened to test a fledgling agreement to unblock Ukrainian grain exports from the Black Sea.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta earnings due this week

Bank of Japan minutes, Tuesday

IMF’s world economic outlook update, Tuesday

EU energy ministers emergency meeting, Tuesday

Fed policy decision, briefing, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

US GDP, Thursday

Euro-area CPI, Friday

US consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent as of 6:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0240

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2052

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 136.28 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 2.80 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.05 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.95 per cent

Commodities