US stock futures climbed on Wednesday as some of the investor anxiety over tense US-China ties eased, while Treasuries extended a slide sparked by hawkish Federal Reserve comments.

S&P 500 futures and contracts on the Nasdaq 100 both rose by about 0.4 per cent. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was little changed as investors assessed signs of resilience in the latest company earnings. Societe Generale SA rallied as the French lender outlined new revenue targets and pledged higher profitability. BMW AG dropped after cutting its delivery outlook due to ongoing supply-chain snarls.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi completed a visit to Taiwan that has provoked an angry response from China, with markets calmer compared with the wave of anxiety that washed across assets ahead of her arrival. The yen and a dollar gauge were little changed.

The two-year Treasury yield added to its advance beyond 3 per cent following a selloff in bonds on Tuesday sparked by Fed officials indicating the central bank has some way to go to curb inflation. That lead traders to trim wagers on policy easing in 2023.

While an immediate concern around US-China tensions may be fading Wednesday, investors still face a host of worries including inflation and how the policy response by central banks to surging prices could hobble global growth. Equities trading doesn’t reflect the headwinds confronting the market, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Sharon Bell.

“There’s a little bit of complacency in there and markets are not fully taking into account the risks,” Bell said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index slipped 0.2 per cent in a mixed day that included a jump in Chinese technology shares.

In US premarket trading, Airbnb Inc. fell after the home-rental company missed estimates on bookings. Match Group Inc. sank after the parent to dating apps including Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge gave a weak revenue forecast.

FED SIGNALS

Meanwhile, comments from Fed officials including Mary Daly, Loretta Mester and Charles Evans served to highlight a challenging backdrop of rising borrowing costs, price pressures and slowing economic growth.

San Francisco Fed President Daly said the Fed has “a long way to go” on reaching price stability around a 2 per cent inflation target. Cleveland counterpart Mester said she wants to see “very compelling evidence” that month-to-month price increases are moderating.

Elsewhere, oil traded at about US$94 a barrel ahead of an OPEC+ crude production meeting. Gold climbed and Bitcoin held above US$23,000.

What to watch this week:

OPEC+ meeting on output, Wednesday

US factory orders, durable goods, ISM services, Wednesday

BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Thursday

US employment report for July, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:54 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0185

The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3 per cent to 6.7609 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2168

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.76 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.86 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.89 per cent

Commodities