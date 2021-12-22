We are starting to see some cracks in the tech space: Strategist

U.S. stocks rose on Monday amid thin trading and a mood of caution as traders evaluated spiking coronavirus cases. The dollar advanced while Treasury curve flattened.

The S&P 500 advanced after reaching an all-time high before the Christmas break, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both gaining. The dollar ticked higher against most of its Group of 10 peers, while the yen lagged counterparts. The two-year yield rose while rates in the long end edged lower.

“We like this, we love to see the Santa Claus rally continue,” Victoria Greene, founding partner and chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth, said on Bloomberg TV. “And I think the ability of equity markets to climb the wall of worry should not be underestimated.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said there’s no reason to fear that the rally that catapulted U.S. stocks to successive records this year will end anytime soon.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index added to last week’s gains, while the U.K. market remained closed. Asian stocks slipped.

China’s central bank pledged greater economic support over the weekend, contrasting with steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by cutting stimulus. The outlook for monetary policy, COVID and company earnings are shaping views on whether global stocks can keep rising after nearly doubling from pandemic lows.

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, indicated support for making vaccinations a requirement for domestic fights.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration is seeking a path forward for its “Build Back Better” economic stimulus. Turkey’s lira snapped a five-day rally, challenging government assurances that it’s on a more stable footing after measures were introduced a week ago to stem its collapse.

What to watch this week:

Hong Kong, Australian, Canadian and U.K. markets closed, Monday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro was unchanged at US$1.1319

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3431

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 114.75 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.49 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23 per cent

Commodities