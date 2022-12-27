U.S. stocks rose for a fourth day on Monday amid thin trading as traders evaluated prospects for economic growth and spiking coronavirus cases. The dollar trimmed gains while the Treasury curve flattened.

The S&P 500 climbed after reaching an all-time high before the Christmas break, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperforming major benchmarks. The dollar pared gains, while the yen lagged Group-of-10 counterparts. The two-year yield rose ahead of an auction while rates in the long end edged lower.

“We like this, we love to see the Santa Claus rally continue,” Victoria Greene, founding partner and chief investment officer at G Squared Private Wealth, said on Bloomberg TV. “And I think the ability of equity markets to climb the wall of worry should not be underestimated.”

An annual event known as the “Santa Claus rally” kicked off Monday. Since 1969, the S&P 500 index has averaged a gain of 1.3 per cent over the seven-day period, which includes the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two trading days of the new year, according to The Stock Trader’s Almanac.

Megacap stocks contributed the most to the S&P 500 gains, with Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc., the Facebook parent company, among top performers. Tesla Inc. headed for its biggest four-day gain since March.

Travel stocks underperformed, though pared earlier losses, dropping more than 3 per cent, after hundreds of flights were canceled over Christmas due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, indicated support for making vaccinations a requirement for domestic fights.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists said there’s little reason to fear that the rally that catapulted U.S. stocks to successive records this year will end anytime soon. In fact, it may get broader.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index added to last week’s gains, while the U.K. market remained closed. Asian stocks slipped. Chinese authorities began widespread disinfection measures in the western city of Xi’an, where an outbreak presents one of the country’s biggest challenges.

China’s central bank pledged greater economic support over the weekend, contrasting with steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by cutting stimulus.

What to watch this week:

Hong Kong, Australian, Canadian and U.K. markets closed, Monday

U.S. initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1 per cent as of 12:04 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1328

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.3436

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 114.87 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.24 per cent

Commodities