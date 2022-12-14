U.S. equity-index futures posted moderate gains and the dollar slipped as investors debated whether inflation had eased enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to slow monetary tightening.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose 0.1 per cent each after Tuesday’s rally in U.S. stocks on the back of a fifth month of decline in consumer-price growth. Shorter-term Treasuries rallied, while the dollar slipped. Charter Communications Inc. declined 7.3 per cent in premarket New York trading amid concern its capital-spending plan may crimp cash flow.

While a softer-than-expected figure for U.S. consumer price index stoked a rally across stocks and bonds, the gains were tempered by caution that the Fed may still remain resolute on continuing rate hikes. After a 50 basis-point increase in Fed’s policy rate later Wednesday was firmly priced in, traders remained on the edge over what signals policymakers may offer on when the hikes will stop and whether a rate cut is possible next year.

“The question is, with inflation still at generational highs, will the Fed walk through that door?” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note. “After an initially high-spirited response, the relatively muted reaction for stocks is likely attributable to pre-risk event positioning, prevailing bearish growth sentiment, technical factors and the devil in the details.”

Treasuries with shorter-term maturities gained Wednesday, while the 10-year note gave up its advance. The two-year and five-year yields shed 3 basis points each. Traders are betting that the Fed, after today’s move, will opt for 50 basis points more of hikes, and then an equivalent-sized cut by the end of next year.

Charter Communications Inc., the second-largest U.S. cable TV provider, fell in early trading after saying it will spend $5.5 billion to bring higher-speed broadband connections to customers. Higher capital expenditure and lower cash flow create near-term uncertainty, yet expanding the footprint could fuel subscriber growth, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said.

In the U.K., the pound traded near the strongest level since June. Inflation in the country fell from a 41-year high in November, raising the possibility that the worst of the cost-of-living squeeze is over. A gauge of the dollar’s strength traded 0.2 per cent lower.

Europe’s equity benchmark fell after posting the biggest single-day advance since Nov. 10 as caution prevailed over Fed’s messaging later in the day as well as expectations for rate hikes by the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday.

Oil futures erased losses. West Texas Intermediate contracts rose for a third day and traded around $76 a barrel. Traders also weighed the demand outlook amid a rapid relaxation of COVID restrictions in China against the effect of new cases on economic activity in the country.

Key events this week:

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for U.K. BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

U.S. cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent as of 7:27 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were added 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.0647

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2386

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 135.01 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6 per cent to US$17,874.29

Ether rose 0.8 per cent to US$1,330.12

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.98 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.32 per cent

Commodities